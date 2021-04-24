Indore: Indian Air Force aircraft ferries empty oxygen tanker from Indore to Gujarat for second consecutive day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Saturday carried an empty oxygen tanker from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said here.

Aryama Sanyal, director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here, said an empty tanker of medical oxygen was sent from Indore to Jamnagar in Gujarat on board the C-17, among the largest military transport aircraft in the world.

A similar operation was carried out on Friday as well, she added. Rohan Saxena, a district official responsible for the arrangements related to medical oxygen, said, "Medical oxygen tankers usually take about 20 hours to reach Jamnagar from Indore by road, whereas it is reaching in an hour on board IAF planes, thereby, saving a lot of time."