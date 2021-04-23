Indian Air Force starts airlifting oxygen tankers to filling stations to speed up supply

This comes amid reports of oxygen shortage in various parts of the country as the number of COVID-9 cases and deaths continue to rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability.

He spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects - increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.