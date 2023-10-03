Indore: 'India To Be Major World Power In 10 Years,' Say Activists At Social Media Conclave

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India's cultural and economic roots are very strong. Issues like differences and caste cannot become a hindrance in its progress. The solution to every problem, every dilemma of the world lies in the Sanatan culture of India. Sanatan culture will be the world culture in coming days. In the next 10 years, every person in the world will want to become a Sanatani.

The above views were expressed by key speakers at the Social Media Conclave, 2023 held on Sunday. The conclave was organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Malwa at DAVV auditorium, wherein hundreds of social media activists from Malwa-Nimar participated. Kashmir's first female YouTube blogger Yana Mir, spiritual guru Swami Suryadev, senior editor Padmaja Joshi, social political activist working on social issues with PMO Rishi Bagri, political analyst Pradeep Bhandari, thinker Shubhrastha were present as key note speakers. The programme began with the worship of Maa Bharti and lighting of the lamp.

Spiritual guru Swami Suryadevji said in the inaugural session that we should be proud of our values and knowledge. There is a conspiracy going on against India and Sanatan culture. In such a situation, we should have both self-awareness and enemy-awareness. Opponents are confidently establishing false narratives, while we are bleating despite being right.

Senior blogger and social media activist Shubhrastha reminded us of small innovative experiments to free ourselves from colonial mentality. Freedom of expression is not only for the leftists, but for us too. It should be used extensively, at a time when many misconceptions are being spread about India. Our literary and cultural heritage is under continuous attack. If we want to save India's literary heritage, we will have to come forward and take steps, even if small ones.

Senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari expressed his views on pseudo secularism. He said that Hindu was always secular. His belief was in the spirit of universal religion and will always remain so. Wherever minorities start becoming more in number, the majority can never emerge as leaders there. We have to understand this seriously. Waqf Board has possession of the lands, but no one asks questions. The wealth of the Board is continuously increasing, on which everyone is silent. Waqf law is like termites and also a threat to the country. We have to wake up on this.

Scrap of Article 370 changing approach of Kashmiris: Yana

Yana Mir from Jammu and Kashmir expressed her views on the changes emerging in Kashmir. The people of Kashmir benefitted from the abrogation of Article 370 and the thinking for India also changed. The corrupt leadership there did not spend the money received from the Central government for Kashmir and kept it in their coffers. In such a situation, the innocent people of Kashmir felt that India was not doing anything and their viewpoint became hostile. Today the situation is changing there. Before 2010, many newspapers there were under the control of terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul-e- Muhahideen and the governments remained silent. The situation is changing rapidly in Kashmir. The people of Kashmir are feeling relieved today. In fact Islam is being weaponised in Kashmir.

Read Also Indore: Discom Gives More Power To Green Energy In Western MP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)