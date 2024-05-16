Indore: Three Bike-Borne Miscreants Beat Up Two Passengers, Damage Van

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three bike-borne individuals beat up two van passengers and damaged their vehicle after pelting stones in Simrol police circle on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in front of Tricone City on Khandwa Road around 8:30 pm when nine people were returning to the city in a van from Khedi Ghat after taking a bath at Narmada River. It was alleged that the victims were beaten after being kept hostage which was denied by TI Simrol Amit Sabhor.

According to the police, one Manish Bhond, a resident of Ramnagar Panchkuian Road, lodged a complaint with Simrol police stating that he along with his eight friends and relatives were returning to the city in a van after taking bath in the Narmada River at Khedi Ghat. Mid-way, their vehicle broke up and they were pushing it. Three unidentified individuals came on a bike from behind and began to abuse for stopping the vehicle on the road.

An altercation ensued between them after which the accused called some other people and assaulted two vehicle passengers. They threw stones on the vehicle due to which all window panes broke and the victims received heavy financial loss too. During investigation, it was found that the dispute arose between them for overtaking a vehicle. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 294, 323, 336, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC and began a search for them.