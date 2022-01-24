Indore: India-Israel launch logo to mark 30 years of ties

MANISH UPADHYAY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, both countries, on Monday, launched a special commemorative logo, designed by an Indian student.

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra—the two symbols that adorn the National Flags of both countries—and forms the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. The logo was unveiled virtually at an online event in the presence of ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon and ambassador of India to Israel Sanjeev Singla. Other senior diplomats from both countries also took part in the event.

On this occasion, ambassador Gilon said, “We’re happy to launch a special logo to celebrate 30 years of close friendship between the people of our two ancient civilisations. This is an important occasion to reflect on our mutual successes, as well as a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of our relations.”

Ambassador Sanjeev Singla said, “We’re proud to mark the 30th anniversary of our bilateral relations and look forward to using the special logo throughout the year to celebrate this special milestone. India and Israel are two ancient people, proud of their cultural heritage, and two vibrant democracies, eager to grasp the future. Together, we can shape a better future for India, Israel and the world.”

To create the 30th anniversary logo, both countries launched a logo design contest last year for students of prominent design colleges in Israel and India. Entries were invited from Holon Institute of Technology, Israel, and National Institute of Design, India.

The winning design of the logo is created by Indian student Nikhil Kumar Rai.

Israel and India established diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Since then, bilateral relations between both the countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.

