Indore: India Has To Be Made Sickle Cell Anaemia Free By 2047, Says Guv

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Before celebrating India's Amrit Kaal in 2047, the country has to be made sickle cell anaemia free. It is a disease that significantly affects the tribal communities of the society. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mukti Mission to eliminate this disease from the country. Efforts are also being made to make India TB-free by 2025. We also have to prevent the spread of these diseases by ensuring our participation in these efforts" said Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing a programme ‘Anand Utsav’ of Rotary Club at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Indore.

He added it is essential that sickle cell genetic status cards are matched before marriage, to ensure that the disease is not passed on to the next generation. He requested Rotary Club members to spread awareness about this disease by visiting the surrounding areas where the tribal community lives and also explain the ways to prevent the disease.

The Governor said that having money does not mean anything, only a mind filled with the spirit of service, kindness and compassion has the power to change the country. This feeling has always been seen among the members of the Rotary Club and we will see its impact on the society in future too. Spiritual guru Brahma Kumari Shivani Didi and all the members of the Rotary International Club were also present in the programme.