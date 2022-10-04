Indore: India has problems with Chinese Communist Party, not Chinese people, says Ex-diplomat Vishnu Prakash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vishnu Prakash, ex-envoy to Canada and South Korea said that the entire world is in turmoil. He said, “We are at a crossroads, the world’s political lines are becoming more complicated and confusing. The two major problems that India has to face are terrorism and challenge of global warming. The challenge becomes more intense as the world is moving towards anti-globalisation and protectionism.” He added, “The biggest fear of India are not the people of China, but the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which comes up with a biassed ideology and is not concerned about humanity.”

He said this in the 26th foundation day event of Indore Institute of Management Indore on October 3. The event was inaugurated by Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore. Prakash was the chief guest for the occasion.

Talking about the current international scenario in the world he informed Free Press that Russia as a country is weakening and the USA is withdrawing into its shell, China is on the rise, and the UK is ageing. He said,“India is a beacon of hope, and it shines bright.”

Prakash congratulated the IIM Indore family for completing 26 years. ‘IIM Indore is a young institute, and the journey has just begun. IIM Indore has a long way to go and establish milestones’, he said.

The foundation day witnessed the grand announcement of the Centre of Excellence at the Institute. Prof Himanshu Rai, director IIM Indore, said, ‘We at IIM Indore aim to remain contextually relevant and contribute to nation building. Thus, to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission, we have joined hands with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and have received a grant of Rs. 19.95 crores to establish this Centre of Excellence that focuses on making India garbage free’. The Swachhata song for Ayodhya was also released at the event.

International universities that signed MoU for IIM’s CoE.

Prof Rai mentioned that the institute has teamed up with five foreign educational partners, namely, the University of Denver, Rutgers University, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool, and Bocconi University, to offer courses under the CoE. ‘Our CoE will sponsor the ten-day course for political leadership, including mayors and ward councillors of the city. The participants will get a chance to attend a 5-day module at IIM Indore, followed by a 5-day module at one of our partner universities’, he said.

Best Teacher’s Award

Prof Bhavin J Shah, Prof Prabin Kumar Panigrahi, and Prof Shruti Tewari, who received a citation and cash award of Rs 1 Lakh each.

Best Staff Award

The awardees included Anjali Lalwani, Sandeep Kumar Das, Jitendra Singh Yadav and Vivek Chinchkhede.

The top five percentile faculty

Prof Manoj Motiani, Prof Rohit Kapoor, Prof Srinath Jagannathan, Prof Shrihari S Sohani, Prof Amitabh Deo Kodwani and Prof Bipul Kumar.

Employees associated with IIM Indore for 10 and 20 years

Prof Shubhamoy Dey, Prof Biswanath Swain, Prof Gaurav Singh Chauhan, Prof Kajari Mukherjee, KV Sathyanathan, Prof Madhukar Dayal and Prof Nagarajan Krishnamurthy.

On this occasion, the top 5 percentile of the PGP, PGPHRM and IPM participants also received their Certificate of Academic Excellence. A total of 30 students received their certificates. IPM Late Adya Prabha Scholarship was awarded to Stuti Khandelwal, IPM 2018, in absentia.

