Indore: West Discom to give new connection in three days

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is gearing up to provide new electricity connections in just three days. Following instructions received from the energy department, West Discom said that applicants were going to get their connections in just three days.

As people apply for new connections through the Urjas app or Urjas portal, they will get all information related to connection charges and service charges online.

The applicant can submit the payment online while filling in the application form. Once the form is filled in and the charges are paid, employees of the zone or distribution centre will visit the applicant’s house within three days and provide the power connection.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, in the information technology era, service delivery should be faster. “Preparations are being made to provide service connections within three days. The IT team is working to provide maximum services to the consumers at one click,” he added.

West Discom deploys staff of 72 officials for match

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has made special preparations for the T20 International cricket match to be held at Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. Apart from ensuring uninterrupted supply of power from Bansi Trade Centre and Tukoganj Grids, West Discom has made special arrangements near the control-room at the entrance of the stadium.

West Discom chief engineer Puneet Dubey and superintending engineer Manoj Sharma visited the stadium on Monday afternoon and inspected the arrangements. The superintending engineer said that 12 engineers and 50 employees had been appointed for the cricket match.