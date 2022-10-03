Indore: CUET (UG); registration from October 7, counselling to begin on October 17

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), on Monday, decided to accept registrations for admissions to undergraduate professional courses offered by its teaching departments from October 7.

“Registrations will start on October 7, whereas counselling will be conducted from October 17. We’ll wind up counselling before Diwali,” said DAVV admission committee coordinator professor Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Two days after the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG courses reached DAVV, the university admission committee members held a meeting on Monday and decided a schedule for registrations and counselling. Ahuja said that, on Monday, they started making merit lists from the results data sent by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Courses for which CUET (UG) was conducted will be divided into four groups. For each group, separate merit lists will be prepared. The lists will then be provided to MPOnline, a software partner of DAVV, for registrations. “We’ll provide the merit lists to MPOnline by October 6,” Ahuja said.

A week will be given to students to register for counselling, which will be held in the offline mode. After the registrations, the university will take the data from MPOnline and compile it within two days. Counselling will then begin on October 17.

DAVV had opted for CUET (UG) for admissions to 23 undergraduate courses. The results were announced on September 15, but the NTA took more than a fortnight to share the results data with DAVV.

Close to 79,000 students registered for CUET (UG) eyeing admissions to DAVV courses.