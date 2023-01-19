Indore: India-centric research is needed today, says IITB prof Ashish Pandey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai faculty member Prof Ashish Pandey here on Wednesday stressed on the need for India-centric research.

“It is the need of the hour that our research mainly remains India-centric,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of a two-day workshop on research proposal writing which is being conducted by Indian Knowledge System Centre of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on Wednesday.

DAVV vice chancellor prof Renu Jain, DAVV IKS-Center head prof Anupam Jain and School of Data Science and Forecasting head Dr Vijay Babu Gupta were present.

Pandey presented various definitions of research explaining the relevance of the research.

Jain said that researchers should take inspiration from the ancient Indian knowledge system and uncover new theories with the help of modern technology.

She said that a lot of work was done in the field of mathematics, astronomy, chemistry etc in India.

