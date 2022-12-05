e-Paper Get App
Indore: Income Tax launches survey on Mahidpurwala Furniture

About 40 officers and employees of the Income Tax department along with 15 policemen are taking part in the operation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax department launched a survey on all eight premises of the well-known furniture manufacturing firm Mahidpurwala.

The investigation wing of the Income Tax department Indore started the survey on Saturday. Official sources informed on Sunday that the action is going on at eight locations. It includes seven in the city and a showroom at Ashima Mall in Bhopal.

About 40 officers and employees of the Income Tax department along with 15 policemen are taking part in the operation. The seven places in the city include showrooms located at Old Palasia and Ring Road. The action follows intelligence reports of bulk unaccounted sales. The action is likely to conclude on Monday. Interestingly, GST Department had just concluded its action on Mahidpurwala Furniture on November 30.

