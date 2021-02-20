Indore: In tinsel town, you need to have patience and talent to shine, says ace actor Deepraj Rana

In a frank interview with Komal Rajpurohit, actor Deepraj Rana spoke about the fast changing scenarios in the filmdom and how cinegoers and cinemakers will have to accommodate themselves with the forthcoming future.
Do you think cinema viewing in halls will change post-Covid?
The new world has arrived. We shall have to wait and see how things shape up post-Covid scenario and whether people throng the cinemas to watch the movies. If people do visit the theatres… and a film is a hit, nothing can stop the film from raking in the moolah.
That thrill of locales, scenic beauties… will it get reflected on OTT platforms? The 70 mm magic will not be there? And Sholay-like locales or Saagar-type scenic beauty will not be captured by the OTT platform?
True in one sense. Of course, technology has improved manifold and we shall see a lot of changes. But every medium has its charm. Web series and films on OTT platforms will certainly be heavily content-driven. Content will be the King for OTT and that is going to be the order of the day. Writers will have to present gripping plots, editors will have to hone their skills. Things will change very rapidly.
Did you face any problem as outsider in the industry?
NO. I believe that talent is the final key to success. Success may come sooner or later, but it WILL come with talent. I don’t believe that you have to be SOMEONE or SOMEONE’s SOMEONE to be SOMEONE in the cine world. In the tinsel town, patience and talent are the final words.
With the new world happening and the OTT platform flourishing, do you think there should be censorship on web series etc?
I think the government will pass an order for censorship (for OTT platforms), as these days the content which is being shown is not appropriate and in some cases it hurts the sentiments… also the content is not worth watching with the family.
What is your dream role?
I want to Bond with the best. I really want to play the character of James Bond (laughs) with all those gadgets and gorgeous ladies around I want to my Missions Accomplished.
How did you utilize the lockdown period?
I had spent it constructively. I wrote two scripts. I wrote a story of a lady from my hometown Allahabad who is engaged in burning the dead. Soon work will start. I will also act in the film.
How do you see today’s politics?
It's dirty… because the Opposition is unable to digest anything good that is being done in the country. Whether one accepts it or not Modiji has wielded the broom and the result is in front of us. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. He had the matter in his mind, today the country has realized the importance of remaining clean… but even then there is so much criticism surrounding it.
If you get a chance to change politics, what will you do?
It’s impossible to change politics. Rajneeti in our country will remain the same. It may get even worse in the coming years. When the Opposition creates a decibel on everything that happens in the country how can one expect things to be good. Constructive criticism has been thrown out of the window. Be it swachhata, Triple Talaq you name it and the opposition will go hammer and tongs over everything.
You are talking of politics, any chances of entering this domain?
I will never enter politics as I have no patience for it.
How do you feel to be in the cleanest city of India?
I have been to Indore quite a number of times and the city’s development in the last 5 years has been really commendable. It looks greener and neater. It’s a delight to visit such lovely cities.