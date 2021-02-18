Madhya Pradesh: Brar ka dhar, Indore in chef hands

Masterchef Ranveer Brar is bowled over by Indore’s famous ‘Bhutte Ka Kees’ (grated corn) and he cooked a new dish from it for Indore’s connoisseur as he was in the city on Wednesday.

In a free flowing chat with Free Press, chef Ranveer Brar said, "This is my first event almost after a year of Covid-19 and the feeling is totally different”. I don’t want to sound clichéd but definitely today’s audience is very special for me.”

Chef Brar made two dishes on the occasion one from watermelon and another from corn.

At what age did you realize that you wanted to become a chef?

It was when I went to Lucknow. I visited the city when I was around 15-16 years and I saw how people of this city were food-crazy and buffs too. So discovering Lucknow was the turning point and made me realise my passion.

When you are the happiest at work?

I am always happy, for me being around people is what really matters.

What are the ingredients you can’t do without?

I can’t do without coriander, a good salt, jaggery is very important for a good food. These days black rice is on my list. During this season, I love to experiment with good quality green peas.

Proudest moment as a chef?

I don’t think I have reached the proudest moment yet. But what I am proud of are the people that I have mentored.

What qualities do you believe make a good chef?

You need to be stubborn and shameless to be a good chef. Being a chef is all about expressing yourself. It’s about putting yourself out there unabashedly. And also believing in the basics is very important.