Indore: In honey trap case, court to decide issue on August 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the honey trap case, a hearing was held at the district court on Thursday to decide whether the accused would get access to the pen drives, CDs and other electronic documents related to the case. After hearing both the parties, the court reserved its order. The court will now pronounce the order in this matter on August 1. On Thursday, an application was also submitted on behalf of the accused in connection with allowing transactions in the bank account and handing over the seized car. The court will also hear this on August 1. On Thursday, except one accused, all others appeared before the court.

On September 17, 2019, city engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh had lodged a complaint at the Palasia police station that some women had made obscene videos of him and were blackmailing him with those videos. These women were demanding Rs 3 crore from him. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested five women and two men for blackmailing him.

Later, the case was handed over to the SIT. The trial of the case is going on in the district court. Advocates Dharmendra Gurjar and Yawar Khan are appearing for the accused, while special public prosecutor Abhijit Rathore is appearing for the prosecution.

