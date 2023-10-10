Indore: In-flight Catering Facility For Dubai And Sharjah-bound Passengers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bridging the gap of in-flight catering services to passengers travelling from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of the city to Dubai and Sharjah, Air India Express started the service from Monday. Interestingly, IndiGo, a leading private airline have already started in-flight catering service in domestic flights originating from the city from September 1.

Since a long time, there was a demand of in-flight catering service to passengers travelling to Sharjah and Dubai from the city. The airline was showing reluctance in the matter. However, the service is made available by Air India Express to its passengers travelling to two prominent destinations of the UAE.

TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) informed that from a long time we were receiving the demand from passengers. PAC, a unit of Hotel Pradeep of Banaras, has begun in-flight catering service on Air India Express flights to Sharjah and Dubai. PAC is also providing in-flight catering services in IndiGo flights since September 1. PAC is a first ever upcoming unit which began in-flight catering service in the airlines in the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)