Indore: In a first, MPPSC to hold three exams in one day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to hold three exams, including engineering service exam-2021, in a single day on May 22.

The other two exams are the dental surgeon exam-2022 and the deputy superintendent of police (radio) exam.

In a gift to engineering degree-holders, MPPSC in March had increased the number of vacancies from 21 to 487 which will be filled through the engineering service examination.

The MPPSC had announced the engineering service exam, 2021 in December with a mere 21 vacancies, but there was a constant demand for increasing the number of vacancies. The last date for application expired on March 1 without their demand being accepted. However, MPPSC later added 466 more posts for this exam.

The new addition took the number of vacancies to 487.

A maximum of 427 posts are for civil engineers. There are 34 posts of electrical/mechanical in public works department and water resources department and 5 posts of mechanical in the public health engineering department will be filled through this examination.

The exam will be an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The admit card will be available for download from May 17 onwards.

The DSP (radio) exam will be conducted for 13 vacancies.

Registration window for SSE-2021 reopened

Days after removing the condition of mandatory registration from the employment exchange of MP for other state candidates, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday reopened the online window for accepting applications for the state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021.

The window will remain open till May 11.

Both candidates from outside the state and natives can apply for the exam which is scheduled on June 19.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:29 PM IST