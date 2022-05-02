Bhopal: 196 girls to leave for Wagah border under govt’s scheme in afternoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 196 girls drawn from various parts of the state will leave for Wagah-Husainiwala (Punjab) border under the state government’s ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ scheme this afternoon, as per an official.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off the girls team to proceed from Ravindra Bhavan here at 1 pm.

“On the initiative of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 196 Ladli Laxmis of the state will be taken on a tour to the international border Wagah-Husainiwala (Punjab) on Monday under ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ Yojana. For the first time this scheme started in the state from the year 2013, Ladli Laxmis of the state will be visiting the Wagah border”, said an official statement.

The girls include include 20 from Bhopal division, 31 from Indore division, 15 from Gwalior, 26 from Ujjain, 11 from Narmadapuram, 15 from Shahdol, 12 from Rewa, 9 from Chambal, 26 from Sagar and 31 from Jabalpur division.

So far, about 12672 youths have been taken on a trip to Leh-Ladakh, Kargil-Drass, RS Pura, Wagah-Husainiwala, Tanot Mata ka Mandir, Logenwal, Kochi, Bikaner, Badmer, Nathuram-Darra, Petrapole, Tura, Jaigaon, Andaman and Nicobar and Kanyakumari.

Under this scheme of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, selected girls are provided travel fare, daily allowance, accommodation, food, local transport, rail reservation, track suits, T-shirts and kit bags.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:32 PM IST