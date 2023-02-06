Indore: IMS students throw dare, burst crackers in campus; 7 suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyala (DAVV) on Monday suspended seven students, including a girl and two students from minority community, for throwing a dare and then bursting fire-crackers in the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) campus. The matter has also been forwarded to UTD Proctorial Board for further inquiry.

According to reports, IMS Badmash Gang—comprising two girls and six other students—pasted a poster on the wall of IMS announcing their plan to burst fire-crackers on the campus. The poster, with picture of iconic mask of Netflix web series Money Heist and picture of a pistol, dared authorities to stop them.

The students aka IMS Badmash Gang went on to fulfill their challenge by bursting fire-cracker bombs in the IMS campus on Friday. Following the act, the IMS constituted a disciplinary committee on Saturday as the Badmash Gang repeated the act once again.

According to reports, first semester students of five-year MBA (e-commerce) course had pasted the dare banner.

The committee went through the footage of CCTV cameras on the institute premises and zeroed in on two to three students found suspiciously moving towards the place where the firecrackers were burst.

The committee took their mobiles phones. Their Whatsapp account confirmed their involvement in the incident.

The committee summoned the students on Monday to record their statements. They confessed to their involvement in the incident before the panel and revealed names of their aides too. Total eight students, including two girl students, were found involved in the incident. However, as one of the girls was physically challenged, she was granted pardon.

“On the recommendation of the disciplinary, we have suspended all the seven students and seized their mobile phones. The matter has been forwarded to Proctorial Board for further inquiry and final punishment,” said IMS director Prof Sangeeta Jain.

Two students of SAGE varsity also involved

Names of two students of SAGE university were also involved in the act. DAVV officers said that they would be writing a letter to the SAGE recommending action against the duo students. “We will also ask the private university to ensure that their students do not visit our teaching departments until invited,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

