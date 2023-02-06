Indore: Youth killed after being hit by school bus

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being hit by a school bus in the Tejaji Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The bus was being driven on the wrong side due to which the accident happened. Police are investigating the case further.

The deceased has been identified as Keshav Makwana (19), a resident of Shraddhapuri Colony of the city. He was employed as a salesman with a company in the city. On Saturday afternoon, he was going somewhere in Tejaji Nagar from Bhanwarkuan area when the school bus hit him. The people of the area informed the police and later Keshav was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. It is said that the bus driver fled from the scene soon after the incident.

The deceased’s father Trilok Makwana told the media persons that Keshav was going to Tejaji Nagar area when a school bus coming on the wrong side and hit him. The people of the area informed the police and the family members after the incident.

Investigating officer, ASI Vinod Singh Bhadoriya, from the Tejaji Nagar police station, said a case has been registered and they have started a search for the errant driver of the bus. On Sunday, the body of the youth was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.