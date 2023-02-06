e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth killed after being hit by school bus

Indore: Youth killed after being hit by school bus

He was going to Tejaji Nagar from Bhanwarkuan area when the bus came from the wrong side and hit his bike

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being hit by a school bus in the Tejaji Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The bus was being driven on the wrong side due to which the accident happened. Police are investigating the case further.

The deceased has been identified as Keshav Makwana (19), a resident of Shraddhapuri Colony of the city. He was employed as a salesman with a company in the city. On Saturday afternoon, he was going somewhere in Tejaji Nagar from Bhanwarkuan area when the school bus hit him. The people of the area informed the police and later Keshav was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. It is said that the bus driver fled from the scene soon after the incident.

The deceased’s father Trilok Makwana told the media persons that Keshav was going to Tejaji Nagar area when a school bus coming on the wrong side and hit him. The people of the area informed the police and the family members after the incident.

Investigating officer, ASI Vinod Singh Bhadoriya, from the Tejaji Nagar police station, said a case has been registered and they have started a search for the errant driver of the bus. On Sunday, the body of the youth was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.

Read Also
Indore: Wife, in-laws booked for abetting man’s suicide
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MBA, BA-LLB 1st sem exams running two months behind schedule

Indore: MBA, BA-LLB 1st sem exams running two months behind schedule

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter killed in Dhar, mother suffer grave injuries after cylinder explodes

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter killed in Dhar, mother suffer grave injuries after cylinder explodes

Indore: Lab technicians’ dharna at CM’s residence today

Indore: Lab technicians’ dharna at CM’s residence today

Indore: People celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti with joy, devotion

Indore: People celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti with joy, devotion

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim cleric attacked in Khandwa, admitted to hospital in critical condition

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim cleric attacked in Khandwa, admitted to hospital in critical condition