Indore: IMC to start disaster management cell

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at a review meeting to discuss water bodies within the municipal limits |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation will develop a dedicated disaster management cell which will have equipment and machinery that are needed for a rescue operation.

“We have decided to develop a cell which will be dedicated towards maintaining equipment and machinery used during rescue operations”, said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday, while talking to the reporters.

He added that men of this department would be provided specialised training and they would operate the equipment and machinery during emergency situations and rescue people.

Also, a meeting was held regarding stepwells and other such water bodies in the city. The IMC decided to identify all such water bodies and stepwells and free them from all encroachments.

In the meeting it was decided that if water sources (wells, stepwells) have been covered or illegal construction has been made on them, or any public activity is taking place on these sources that might prove dangerous to life and property, then action would be taken against those responsible for the encroachments. Along with this, dilapidated houses and buildings, which are likely to collapse, will also be identified and demolished.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Pratibha Pal said in the meeting that according to the records of the corporation, 629 water sources; wells, stepwells, ponds etc are listed in the city.

According to the corporation records, the listed water sources in the city are being inspected and surveyed on the spot by the building officer and building inspector of the concerned areas.