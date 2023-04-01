Indore: Collector orders to tightly cover open wells, borewells & stepwells after Beleshwar Temple tragedy

Collector Illaiya Raja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):A day after 36 people died in Beleshwar temple accident, Indore Collector Illaiya Raja T has ordered to cover open wells, borewells and stepwells across the district on Saturday.

The collector issued prohibitory orders under section 144, stating no laxity will be tolerated in citizens' safety. Violation of the order will lead to penal action under the Indian Penal Code, he warned.

The collector said that unused, open stepwells or borewellsshould be sealed with iron caps and should be tightened with nuts and bolts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The order has been implemented with immediate effect, and the Executive Magistrate of the concerned area will be responsible for ensuring the arrangements by visiting the area.

Borewells that are not used or do not have a motor installed and have no bore cap fitted will be investigated, and the concerned landlord/farmer/institution will be asked to cover them with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the accident site on Friday and promised strict action to prevent such incidents in future.