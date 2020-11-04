Indore: IMC to provide treated water free for construction works and gardening

Indore Municipal Corporation is going to provide treated sewerage water free of cost of construction works and gardening in the city.

“We have setup sewerage treatment plants (SPTs) at various places of the city. The water treated at the plants will be provided for construction projects and gardening works for free so that underground water is not used for the purposes,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Pal noted that the Central Ground Water Board reports states that it is not appropriate and against public interest to use boring water for construction works in Indore as the city ground water level here is depleting gradually.

She also stated that Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act prevents use of boring water in construction and gardening works.

Sewage discharged from the city by the corporation is being treated by STP located at Kabitkhedi and other places. For use of treated water hydrants have been installed at 35 major places in the city including Rajendra Nagar , Bapat Square, Arjun Nagar, Gadbadi Pulia, Reti Mandi Square, Hotel Fortune Landmark near Sharda Math etc.

The work to install hydrants at 42 more places is in progress.

Treated water can be drawn from these hydrants by people for free construction and gardening works.

Pal also cautioned on use of underground water for construction and gardening works.

“Under Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act, there is a provision for penalty and punishment for use of underground water in construction and gardening works. The action will be taken if anyone found violating the act,” she added.