Indore: Do your work today, we will see them after 15 days, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive to activists

Indore: BJP and Congress activists had come face to face near a polling booth at Talawali Chanda on Tuesday and had heated arguments. BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive and Congress candidate Premchand Guddu’s daughter Reena Baurasi too reached the scene while cops of two police stations were also deployed to control the situation.

The dispute started when Congress activists at the booth took objection over BJP activists and alleged that they are forcing voters to vote for BJP even after voters had entered the polling booth.

“They are forcing the voters after entering the polling booth by posing as polling agents. They are violating the election norms,” Congress activists alleged. Later, Reena Baurasi lodged a police complaint over the same. BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive was seen pacifying the BJP activists to avoid any dispute and said, “Don’t do anything today and focus on your work. Give us their names, we will treat them in 15 days.”

The polling booth had the count of over 2500 voters of four colonies including Singapore Township, Gyanshila, and others. The voting percentage on the booth was high in morning time as over 30 per cent voting was done by 11.30 am. Later, a slow but steady voting continued till evening.