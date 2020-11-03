MP Bypolls: Congress, BJP claim huge turnout to benefit them

The Congress and the BJP are sure of their victory in by-elections because of high turnout of voters, despite the corona pandemic.

The BJP leaders claimed on Tuesday that such heavy polling was possible because of their party workers’ efforts.

They also said they were sure of the party’s victory in those constituencies where the voters’ turnout was high.

Like the BJP, the Congress leaders said their party would win most of the seats, because large number of people had cast votes.

The Congress leaders claimed that heavy polling showed people’s annoyance at the government.

According to the Congress, voters’ turnout has shown the people’s anger against those who had ditched the Congress and joined the BJP.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said heavy polling was a good sign.

According to the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, the party workers set out of their homes in morning to take the maximum number of voters to polling stations.

As a result of party workers’ efforts, the voting percentage was high, despite the corona pandemic, Sharma said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the people had voted with great enthusiasm, despite the pandemic and other hurdles.

According to Nath, it was people’s elections and they fought it with courage.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said people had voted in large number to teach the traitors a lesson.

The Congress is connecting the high turnout at polling stations to anti-incumbency. On the other hand, the BJP is relating it to the efforts of the RSS workers.

Both the parties have begun to claim one-sided win in the by-elections.

Different equations in constituencies

The BJP and the Congress may claim their victory on the basis of the turnout at polling booths. Yet their calculations have always gone wrong. In 2018, the voting was over 80% in Biaora, Agar, Suwasara and Sanwer constituencies.

The candidates won by 856 and 2,000 votes in Biaora and Agar, respectively. Similarly, in Suwasara and Sanwer, the candidates defeated their rivals by 350 and 2800 votes, respectively.

The victory margin clearly shows higher turnout at polling booths had benefited both the parties.

In Badnawar and Hatpiplya, more than 85% of people had cast votes in 2018. The candidates in Badnawar and Hatpiplya trounced their opponents by 38,000 and over 13,000 votes, respectively.

Polling trend of the Gwalior-Chambal region this time was similar to that of the assembly elections in 2018.

The candidates’ victory margin in this region varied in different constituencies during the assembly elections, too.