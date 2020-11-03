MP Bypolls: Digvijaya questions the use of EVMs, says the device is prone to hacking

Amid the polling for by-elections on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh questioned the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in India, saying the device is prone to hacking.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to Singh, stating that the Congress has already sensed its defeat in these bypolls and hence its party leader is finding fault with EVMs which are being used in India during polls for decades.

"In a technological age, developed countries dont trust the EVM, but elections in India and some smaller countries are conducted by EVMs.

"Why don't developed countries use (EVMs)? Because they don't trust EVMs. "Why? Because the chip in it can be hacked, Singh tweeted and posted a news item mentioning the list of countries using these devices.