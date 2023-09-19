Indore: IMC To Leave No Stone Unturned To Make ‘No Car Day’ A Success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor PushyamitraBhargav said that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and traffic department are going to leave no stone unturned to make ‘No Car Day’ a success. IMC and traffic department had called for a No Car Day on September 22, which happens to be World Car Free Day. The Mayor took a meeting at the city bus office regarding No Car Day. Additional municipal commissioner Manoj Pathak, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and others were present at the meeting.

Bhargav said that Indore is not only the cleanest city of the country but it is also number one in air quality so it is necessary to make a statement by observing No Car Day for preventing air pollution on September 22. For making No Car Day a success, the Mayor said that public representatives as well as the institutions of the city should urge the citizens not to use their car on the day and make use of public transport, bicycles and two-wheelers on the day.

Bhargavatook information from the concerned officials regarding MYBYK and Chalo app operated through AICTSL and sought to know if the number of MYBYK on September 22. The Mayor directed officials to disseminate information related to the number of buses and their routes through social media.

He also instructed to spread awareness on a large scale among the citizens through campaign in public places including all malls in the city.

Bhargav himself has appealed to the citizens to participate in this campaign to improve the air quality index (AQI) of the city. COLLECTOR'S APPEAL The collector Ilayaraja T appealed to the officers and employees working at the collectorate and other departments of the district administration to come to office on that day in cycles or two-wheelers.

