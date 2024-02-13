Indore: IMC Staff Dies In Accident, Before Daughters’ Marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic series of events, a house brimming with joy and happiness of two daughters' marriage was plunged into sorrow by the sudden death of their father in a road accident on Sunday night. Amidst ongoing preparations for the marriage processions, the funeral of the father was taken out. The last rites were performed by his brother, as the deceased had no sons and had only three daughters, two of whom were scheduled to marry on Wednesday. The family members, who were immersed in marriage preparations, found themselves grappling with an unexpected wave of sorrow.

The deceased had recently got a job in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) through a compensation appointment following his father's demise. Tragically, before he could receive his first salary, he lost his life in an accident while heading to work in Gandhi Nagar police station area. The accident took place near Arihant Nagar around 9:30 pm when his bike collided head-on with another two-wheeler. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Vaid (48), a resident of Naya Basera, Gandhi Nagar. He was an employee of the IMC and had joined duty on January 16. Apart from his municipal job, he also worked in a garden where he was going when he met with the accident. His two daughters, Khushi and Shivani were set to marry on Wednesday and their marriage processions would have come from Limbodi and Palasia areas.

The police initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.