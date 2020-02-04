Indore: IMC recovers advertisement tax from coaching centres

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday recovered advertisement tax with penalties from four coaching institutes, which put up advertisement hoardings without permission.
It has asked other coaching centres, especially those located in Bhawarkuna area, to pay advertisement tax as per Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules,2017. The coaching institutes have also been told to register themselves with IMC as per the Rules.
“Coaching institutes are required to register themselves with IMC by depositing prescribed fee. They are also required to pay advertisement tax for hoardings carrying their advertisements,” municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh said.
On January 17, the IMC teams had visited Bhanwarkua area and issued notices to nearly 20 coaching centres asking them to pay the tax amount within seven days.
On Tuesday, recovery was made by IMC from four coaching institutes including Vishwas Academy (Rs 1 lakh), Ocean Academy (Rs 35,000) and Jadoun Classes (Rs 31,000).
