‘I AM FREE’: Pink BRTS buses launched for women in Indore

Indore: Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AiCTSL)) launched two pink buses for women passengers at 2.47 pm on Monday. The ibuses meant only for women are perhaps first such public buses launched in the state. About 100 women passengers travelled by pink buses on the inaugural day.
The two pink buses that will ply between Rajiv Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur in BRTS corridor are equipped with CCTV cameras, passenger information system, passenger announcement system, SOS button and woman bus warden. The buses will be driven by a male driver dressed in pink uniform.
The buses were decorated with pink and white balloons to celebrate womanhood. “We would be happy to hire a licensed woman driver if we can find one. Until that happens, the male drivers will run the bus,” AiCTSL public relation officer Mala Thakur said.
The pink buses carry catchy slogans and banners in the bus. The driver’s gate shows a woman’s illustration quoting, ‘I am free’.
The bus seats also carry slogans expressing woman’s strength. A small poem meaning, “Do not pressurise me, do not hit me, do not play with me, because now, I shall fight for myself,” was liked most by women passengers who boarded the bus.
