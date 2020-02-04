‘I AM FREE’: Pink BRTS buses launched for women in Indore

The buses were decorated with pink and white balloons to celebrate womanhood. “We would be happy to hire a licensed woman driver if we can find one. Until that happens, the male drivers will run the bus,” AiCTSL public relation officer Mala Thakur said.

The pink buses carry catchy slogans and banners in the bus. The driver’s gate shows a woman’s illustration quoting, ‘I am free’.

The bus seats also carry slogans expressing woman’s strength. A small poem meaning, “Do not pressurise me, do not hit me, do not play with me, because now, I shall fight for myself,” was liked most by women passengers who boarded the bus.