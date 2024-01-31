Indore: IMC Not Giving Water Daily To Residents As Promised, HC Informed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Through a contempt petition, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court was informed on Tuesday that despite giving assurance to the court, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is not giving water daily to tap connection holders.

In a continued struggle for adequate water supply, the city faces persistent challenges despite assurances from the IMC. Initially the issue was brought to light through a public interest petition in 2015, encompassing restrictions on private tube well usage, Narmada water management and daily water distribution.

Following the IMC’s assurance of daily water provision to valid tap connection holders, the court had dismissed the petition. But the IMC did not keep its word, Mahesh Garg who filed the petition through counsel Manish Yadav said.

Presently, a substantial area of the city grapples with water shortage, with the IMC collecting funds for a 30-day period but delivering water for only 15 days, Yadav said.

In response to unfulfilled promises, the petitioner has filed a contempt plea in court, citing the corporation's failure to uphold assurances. The IMC’s advocate informed the court that their reply to the contempt petition will be presented in the next hearing.