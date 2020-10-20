Indore: IMC launches Plastic Premier League to do away with single-use plastic

Indore: On the lines of Indian Premier League (IPL), Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday launched Plastic Premier League (PPL) to do away with single-use plastic products and to discourage its uses.

The trophy which is to be given to the winners of the competition was also unveiled at Ravindra Natya Griha.

The league involves radio partners, under which four teams have been formed. The first team is of My FM which is going be mentored by Sushil Doshi while RJ Viny is the captain. This team will work under zone numbers 5, 6, 7, and 9.

The second team will be of Red FM, of which Naman Ojha is the mentor and captain is RJ Ravi Gurjar. This team will work under zone numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4. The third team will be of Big FM, of which Sanjay Jagdale is mentor and RJ Neetu is captain. This team will work under the zone numbers 10, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

The fourth team will be Radio Mirchi, whose mentor is Amay Khurasia, and RJ Vedansh is captain. This team will work under the zone numbers 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Captain from each station will lead their respective teams and motivate people to donate more and more plastic. Through the radio, information about this league will also be given to the audience by RJs.

Five vehicles have been deployed at each zone for collecting plastic products from door-steps.

45 days competition

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the PPL competition will be of 45 days. Plastic waste will be collected from each zone areas by the PPL teams. The team which collects maximum plastic items in 45 days will be awarded as PPL Trophy. The main objective of this initiative is to sensitize citizens to abandon single-use plastics as disposable plastics are harmful to health.

“Swachhta Ka Punch” song released

Eyeing cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row, IMC on Tuesday also released motivation song "Indore Lagayega Swachhta Ka Punch" in the voice of Bollywood singer Shaan. The video of the song not only mirrors cleanliness of the city but also heritage buildings here. On the occasion, “Mera Thela, Mera Reusable Kit” initiative was also launched.

Why it’s always Shaan?, ask Sharma

Divisional commissioner and IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma said that four things are common behind Indore clinching cleanest city for four times in a row.

“The first thing, the motivational song by Shaan which is played every year in the IMC vehicles for creating awareness among people about cleanliness. The second is employees and officers who are always engaged in work ensuring cleanliness. The third is media and social media, due to which the awareness of cleanliness is spread among the people. The fourth thing is citizens of the city who have ensured that their city remains clean,” Sharma said.

He said that he asked municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal why always Shaan is selected for singing the motivational songs for Indore.

“She replied that he is lucky for Indore. His song also generates positive energy in IMC employees and officials,” he added.

Covid-19 under control: Sharma

The divisional commissioner also said that the hospitals which were filled with coronavirus patients have started emptying from September 15-20. “Earlier, we had to take a report every three hours, but now this is not the case. Now the coronavirus is also under control. But people need to continue with their habit of wearing mask, using hand sanitizer, washing hands etc, so that coronavirus remains at bay.