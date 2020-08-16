Indore: IMC joins 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' drive

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation joined 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' drive started by the state government from August 16 to August 31 on Sunday. The drive will be executed in all the urban areas of the state under directives of the Urban Administration and Development Directorate of Madhya Pradesh the drive.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said under the drive a total of 5 themed activities will be conducted by the Indore Municipal Corporation for three days each.

In the drive's theme-1, from August 16 to August 18, maintenance of public toilets and removal of garbage heaps on roads will be done. In theme-2, from August 19 to August 21, no plastic and 4R (Recycle, Re-use, Reduce and Refuse) drive will be executed against the usage of plastic.