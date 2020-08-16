Indore: IMC joins 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' drive

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation joined 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' drive started by the state government from August 16 to August 31 on Sunday. The drive will be executed in all the urban areas of the state under directives of the Urban Administration and Development Directorate of Madhya Pradesh the drive.
IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said under the drive a total of 5 themed activities will be conducted by the Indore Municipal Corporation for three days each.
In the drive's theme-1, from August 16 to August 18, maintenance of public toilets and removal of garbage heaps on roads will be done. In theme-2, from August 19 to August 21, no plastic and 4R (Recycle, Re-use, Reduce and Refuse) drive will be executed against the usage of plastic.
Similarly in theme-3, from Aug 22 to Aug 24, drive against COVID-19 will be conducted and in theme-4, from Aug 25 to Aug 27, drive for proper segregation of waste will be executed. In the last theme of the drive, that is theme-5 from Aug 28 to Aug 30, cleaning of the public places and toilets will be done.
IMC officials said that along with this, an awareness drive will be held in many areas of the city to make people aware of cleanliness and to urge them to keep their surroundings hygienic and clean.
Gandagi Bharat Chhodo drive
The drive was flagged by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on August 8 on the occasion of the inauguration of the National Sanitation Center at Rajghat. Taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India Movement, PM Modi urged the citizens of India to start the 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' campaign, asking all the state governments to start the drive in their respective jurisdiction area.
