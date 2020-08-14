Indore Crime Watch: 4 minors among five arrested with 25 stolen mobile phones

Indore: Five persons including four minor boys were arrested by the crime branch for snatching and stealing mobile phones from the people in Kishanganj area on Friday. So far, the police have recovered 25 mobile phones and two stolen bikes from the accused. They are being questioned for similar crimes.

According to ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, acting on a tip-off they arrested the accused and found tools used for house-breaking with them. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to snatching and stealing mobile phones from the people in the Kishanganj, Betma and Pithampur Road. The accused were identified as Akash Jangele, a resident of Kalibillod in Betma area and his four minor accomplices. One of the minors has another case registered against him at Kishanganj police station. The accused were later booked under a relevant section of the IPC.

Dandotiya said the accused told them that during the lockdown, they were facing financial difficulties so they started and stealing mobile phones.They have also sold some mobile phones to their neighbours at a cheap price. Four theft incidents were also revealed by the accused in the city.