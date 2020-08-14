Fame India-Asia Post Survey: Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola in top 50 MLAs

Indore: Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola has been included in a list of 50 best legislators in the country in a survey conducted by the Fame India-Asia Post.

Known of his development works, the three-time MLA has included in the list under developing category.

Apart from him, three more MLAs from MP have featured into the list.

While Manasa MLA Anirudha Madhav Maru has been selected under responsible legislator category, Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur has been made it to the list under brilliant legislator category.

Apart from this, Lanji MLA Heena Lakiram Kanwre has been selected under Daksha legislator category.