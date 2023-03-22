Indore: IMC is naming & shaming tax defaulters

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has started naming and shaming such property tax and other civic body tax defaulters who despite repeated reminders are not paying their outstanding dues.

While on one hand, it has started putting flexes displaying names of defaulters at public places, on the other hand, the civic body officials are announcing the names of the defaulters in their streets and colonies.

Besides, the IMC is also either sealing or seizing the properties of the big defaulters.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the IMC sealed about 40 shops of Rangrej Panchayat Kadav Ghat for outstanding dues of Rs 18 lakh on Tuesday. Besides, 30 shops of Khatik Dharamshala on Bolariya Road and 27 shops owned by Hussain Shah and Rehman Shah were also sealed at Palasia Square for defaulting on property tax.

Rs 2.48 crore tax dues, property sealed

The property of a director of a private company was sealed for not paying a tax amount of more than Rs 2.48 crore.

As per a press release issued by IMC, the property of Santosh Devkan director Mukesh Mata in Zone 13 was locked and sealed as an amount of Rs 2,48,33,150 was due on him.

Global Enterprises Srishti Energy System Pvt Ltd also had to face attachment and seizure action as notice for submission of property tax fell on deaf ears.