Indore: 2-day BOOTCAMP kick-starts on high note at DAVV

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day BOOTCAMP was kick-started at the Institute of Engineering & Technology, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday. The BOOTCAMP is being organised in collaboration with SGSITS Incubation Forum and MPSTARTUP Centre.

The event was inaugurated by IET director prof Sanjeev Tokekar. Speaking at the occasion, he stressed the need for upskilling the youth of the day, so that they become future job generators rather than job seekers.

He informed the audience about the establishment of a separate Section 8 company at IET, DAVV, namely DAVV Incubation Centre which will play a pivotal role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the university.

“Regarding this, grants to the tune of Rs 5 crores will be made available for developing the facilities in the campus,” he said.

The event was attended by CEO of CIDI (SGSITS incubation forum), Dr Apurva Gaiwak, and Priyan Shah, founder and CEO of OEPP and co-founder of Crop trails. Shivankar Gupta founder of TRACTOR GYAN and chartered accountant Harshaditya Kabra dealt deeply with the various aspects of building enterprises from their life experiences.

The different options for receiving funding from various government and private agencies were also highlighted. The speakers discussed the challenges of launching a startup, as well as the practical usage of skills and user needs.

The event was attended by more than 250 students and faculty members. DAVV incubation centre in-charge prof Shashi Prakash proposed the vote of thanks.

