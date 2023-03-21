 Indore: 2-day BOOTCAMP kick-starts on high note at DAVV
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2-day BOOTCAMP kick-starts on high note at DAVV

Indore: 2-day BOOTCAMP kick-starts on high note at DAVV

“Regarding this, grants to the tune of Rs 5 crores will be made available for developing the facilities in the campus,” said Sanjeev Tokekar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day BOOTCAMP was kick-started at the Institute of Engineering &amp; Technology, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday. The BOOTCAMP is being organised in collaboration with SGSITS Incubation Forum and MPSTARTUP Centre.

The event was inaugurated by IET director prof Sanjeev Tokekar. Speaking at the occasion, he stressed the need for upskilling the youth of the day, so that they become future job generators rather than job seekers.

He informed the audience about the establishment of a separate Section 8 company at IET, DAVV, namely DAVV Incubation Centre which will play a pivotal role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the university.

“Regarding this, grants to the tune of Rs 5 crores will be made available for developing the facilities in the campus,” he said.

The event was attended by CEO of CIDI (SGSITS incubation forum), Dr Apurva Gaiwak, and Priyan Shah, founder and CEO of OEPP and co-founder of Crop trails. Shivankar Gupta founder of TRACTOR GYAN and chartered accountant Harshaditya Kabra dealt deeply with the various aspects of building enterprises from their life experiences.

The different options for receiving funding from various government and private agencies were also highlighted. The speakers discussed the challenges of launching a startup, as well as the practical usage of skills and user needs.

The event was attended by more than 250 students and faculty members. DAVV incubation centre in-charge prof Shashi Prakash proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Indore: Sextortion gang member caught from Rajasthan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Devyani, Pramod and Gaurav will go to Brazil

Indore Sports Update: Devyani, Pramod and Gaurav will go to Brazil

Indore: Measles menace continues to rise

Indore: Measles menace continues to rise

Indore: Tehsildars and naib tehsildars take 3-days mass casual leave

Indore: Tehsildars and naib tehsildars take 3-days mass casual leave

Indore: Naib tehsildar commits suicide

Indore: Naib tehsildar commits suicide

Indore: Procurement of wheat on MSP to start on March 25

Indore: Procurement of wheat on MSP to start on March 25