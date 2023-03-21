Indore: Sextortion gang member caught from Rajasthan

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person involved in sextortion was arrested on Monday by the crime branch from Rajasthan who had been blackmailing a youth in Indore and extorting money after the youth had made a video call while he was nude and chatted with one of the gang members, a female.

Police said that accused Arbaz of Bharatpur was traced through his digital footprints and was nabbed by a team sent to arrest him.

Police said that the accused Arbaz calls up young boys and traps them into making calls to female gang members, while in the nude.

Police said the victim complained that on February 6, he got a WhatsApp message from a number where the sender was pretending to be a woman. Even the display picture was that of a woman. The caller convinced the victim to get naked and make a video call to a girl.

Later, Arbaz called the victim and threatened to leak his video on social media and demanded Rs 21,000 for not doing so.

In retaliation, the victim uploaded a video where he told the people about the sextortion gang. Then one of the gang members called the victim and posing as a CBI officer threatened that he would arrest him and demanded Rs 31,000 if he wanted to save himself from being arrested.

The victim then approached the police and gave details of the incident.