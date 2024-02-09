Indore: IMC Female Employee Accuses Assistant Commissioner Of Molestation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a startling turn of events, a female employee of Indore Municipal Corporation has come forward with allegations of molestation against the assistant municipal commissioner.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday when the female employee, fulfilling her duties, visited the assistant commissioner's office to obtain a signature on an official document.

Disturbingly, during this routine task, she claims to have experienced harassment at the hands of the assistant commissioner.

Upon learning about the complaint, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh took swift action and formed a four-member Vishakha Committee comprising female officials and employees.

This committee is tasked with investigating and resolving complaints related to harassment against women in the workplace.

Committee to conduct thorough inquiry

The complainant provided detailed information to the committee, explaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. The Vishakha Committee, established on Thursday itself, is going to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

It's noteworthy that the IMC had a Vishakha Committee in the past, led by deputy municipal commissioner Lata Agrawal. However, the restructuring of the committee was overlooked after her recent transfer to Dewas.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes are on the Vishakha Committee's findings, which will play a crucial role in determining the course of action against the accused assistant commissioner.

The alleged incident has raised concerns about workplace safety and the need for a transparent and responsive mechanism to address such serious allegations within the municipal corporation.