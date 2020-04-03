Indore: IMC employees to take grocery order from houses from today amid lockdown

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would start taking grocery orders from houses in the city from Saturday.

Two days after a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and IMC administrator Akash Tripahti decided that helper in garbage lifting vehicles would start take orders for grocery items from door to door, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh announced plans to the facility start from Saturday.

“IMC employees will reach door-steps and take orders for home delivery of grocery items from people,” he said.

Singh said that they have a well for taking orders from each streets in the city. “We have formed teams ward-wise which will ensure that IMC employees reach to all homes for taking the orders for grocery and other essential material,” he said.

The orders taken from people would be handed over to the grocery shops registered with IMC and they would supply the items to houses.

The IMC would not be involved in payment process. The purchaser would have to pay directly to the supplier.

“Our job is to take order from people and hand over the same to the grocer. We won’t not part of the payment process,” Singh said.

To a query, he stated that it is expected that the people would get delivery of grocery items from Sunday.

Since lockdown has been imposed in the city due to coronavirus threat, residents have been struggling to get grocery and other essential items. It is over a week that a system could not be put in place for supply of grocery items till date. All the experiment so far turned out to be a damp squib even as many poor family run out of ration now.

If a proper system is not put in place, people may start coming out of homes for essential goods defying curfew in the city.