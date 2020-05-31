Indore: IMC details fines for violating corona rules

Indore: In the wake of collector Manish Singh's order announcing fines for violating government rules framed for preventing the spread of coronavirus, the IMC on Sunday issued a detailed order mentioning all the fines.

THE PENALTIES

Not wearing mask - Rs 100

Not wearing mask at public place, office, shop where there are many people - Rs 1000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the crowd.

Not following social distancing - Rs 1000 against owner of shop\office where rule has been broken & Rs 100 against the violator. Repeated offence may result in sealing of the office\shop.

Not keeping soap, sanitisers in shops\office premises and in washrooms - Rs 1000

For spitting in public place - Rs 200 and\or be booked under Section 188 of IPC

Opening shop\office\organisation without collector's permission- Rs 1000