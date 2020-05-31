Indore: Amid coronavirus outbreak Christians come together to offer up a prayer on Pentecost

Indore: On Sunday, Churches across India offered prayers for the country and a Prayer of Hope on Pentecost seeking relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Christians all over India came together in churches and at home during these unprecedented times to pray unitedly for a better tomorrow and a coronavirus-free India.

The Christian holiday of Pentecost is celebrated on the 49th day after Easter Sunday, and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit.

Every church and every denomination in India joined hands to pray for India abiding by the law of the land on Sunday at noon. They prayed together, sang together and rang the bells sending a sound of hope resonating to every corner of our nation, as per the directives in place.

During this time, the Christian community in Indore prayed to God for all the unsung heroes of our day, namely, the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, police and other law and order enforcing personals, grocers, truckers, farmers, bank employees, those maintaining supply of electricity, water and other essential services. All these and others, who are on the front lines need God’s special protection as they serve us.