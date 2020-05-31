Indore: Amid coronavirus outbreak Christians come together to offer up a prayer on Pentecost

Indore: On Sunday, Churches across India offered prayers for the country and a Prayer of Hope on Pentecost seeking relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
Christians all over India came together in churches and at home during these unprecedented times to pray unitedly for a better tomorrow and a coronavirus-free India.
The Christian holiday of Pentecost is celebrated on the 49th day after Easter Sunday, and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit.
Every church and every denomination in India joined hands to pray for India abiding by the law of the land on Sunday at noon. They prayed together, sang together and rang the bells sending a sound of hope resonating to every corner of our nation, as per the directives in place.
During this time, the Christian community in Indore prayed to God for all the unsung heroes of our day, namely, the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, police and other law and order enforcing personals, grocers, truckers, farmers, bank employees, those maintaining supply of electricity, water and other essential services. All these and others, who are on the front lines need God’s special protection as they serve us.
After the prayer Right Reverend Chacko Thottumarickal, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Indore said, “This is in obedience to what we believe to be God's word in the Bible that says, 'I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives'".
President of Indore Christian Media Forum Fr John Paul SVD said, “Today Christians also celebrate the feast of Pentecost, which is an important day when all the Churches celebrate the descent of the Holy Spirit of God on the 50th Day after the Day of Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is the day that the Church was formed and is hence a very solemn and important day for the community. It is an apt time for us to come together to pray for our country.”
