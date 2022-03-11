Indore: IMC demolishes encroachments in backlanes of Kalani Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday carried out a drive to demolish illegal constructions in backlanes of residential buildings in Kalani Nagar area.

IMC’s removal gang reached Kalani Nagar along with police personnel and started demolishing encroachments in backlanes.

Zone No 16 building inspector Vaibhav Devlase said that some people had encroached upon backlanes in Ward No 16. "Four toilets, two rooms and a boundary constructed illegally in backlanes were demolished," he said.

Adjudged the cleanest city in the country for five times in a row, Indore is removing encroachments in backlanes and beatifying them.

IMC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Indore clinches cleanest city tag for sixth consecutive time.

Ahead of a central team's visit to the city for assessing its cleanliness standards under Swachhata Survekshan-2022, IMC is fixing the loose ends.

The survey team is likely to visit the city next week.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:52 AM IST