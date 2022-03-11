Indore: DAVV joins hands with MNLU for developing FDP in the light of NEP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) have come together for developing faculty development programmes in the light of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. An MoU to this effect was signed by DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain and MNLU vice-chancellor Dr Vijender Kumar.

As the NEP, 2020, has been implemented in higher education institutions in Madhya Pradesh, DAVV has been feeling the need to train teachers in the new provisions of the NEP. Hence, it inked the pact with MNLU. The purpose of this MoU will be to fulfil the various points of the NEP, 2020. This memorandum will promote intellectual property and privacy-related projects and partnerships. The nodal agency under this MoU will be the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at DAVV.

The MoU is aimed at developing and organising capsule/short-capacity building courses on various aspects related to human resources development in higher educational institutions and to appreciate the relationship between higher education, socio-economic development and designing courses to develop creativity and critical thinking.

The pact will also provide training and support for the learning and use of new, as well as existing, information and communication technologies in the academic field so that the faculty can keep up with the ever-evolving technologies, enabling them to hone their technical skills.

The two institutions will share course material and other learning resources across a wide spectrum of educational institutions, branches and courses that can reduce inequality in terms of quality of education, training and so forth.

The duo institutions will work towards internationalisation of course content, teaching pedagogy and assessment that will build teachers for the current globalised, liberal and dynamic world.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:09 AM IST