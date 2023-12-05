Indore: IMC Contractor Consumes Toilet Cleaner, Dies

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor of Indore Municipal Corporation died allegedly after consuming toilet cleaner at his residence under Tukoganj police station jurisdiction late on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment around 11:45 pm. The exact reason behind his extreme step could not be established as he did not leave any suicide note. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

Investigating officer SI Shailendra Agrawal of Tukoganj police said that the deceased was identified as Amarjeet aka Pappu Bhatia, a resident of Race Course Road.

According to doctors who treated him, Bhatia had consumed some poisonous substance and additional details would be available in the post-mortem report.

The family members alleged that he was tense for the last couple of days over some payment related issues. They alleged that IMC owed him more than Rs 20 crore, which he was not being paid. He was also in debt and the lenders were pressing for repayment.

He took out his car on Sunday evening and called his nephew from near Lantern Square that his health was deteriorating and when family members reached the mentioned place, he was found lying unconscious on the rear seat of the car. He was taken to the hospital and he died during the treatment in the night. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the exact reason for his taking such an extreme step.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA