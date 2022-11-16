Indore: IMC commissioner Pal inspects BRTS corridor

BRTS corridor | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal has directed that the beautification work of Rajiv Gandhi Square should be completed by December 15. She said all encroachments near the Square should be removed.

Commissioner Pal gave this and other directions while inspecting the entire BRTS corridor from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur Square on Tuesday. She said the bus stops needed a fresh coat of paint, and there should be adequate lighting at the bus stops and that all damaged things needed to be fixed. She said negotiations should be started with banks to open ATMs in vacant spaces at the bus stops.

During the inspection, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Manoj Pathak, superintending engineer, Ashok Rathore, Anoop Goyal, Dilipsinh Chauhan, traffic in-charge PC Jain, horticulture officer, Chetan Patil, and other officers were present.

