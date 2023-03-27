Indore: IMA holds CPR training session for public

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Medical Association-Indore branch organised a CPR training session for the public on Sunday.

Doctors as well as the public received scientific as well as mannequin training regarding CPR during the session.

The objective of the programme was to provide training to the citizens of the cleanest city in the country so that they could give CPR in case of emergency. CPR aims to ensure that the flow of oxygen to the brain continues and circulation of air through CPR to the brain continues till medical help is received.

Anaesthesiologist Dr Subodh Chaturvedi, instructor of the session, said that continuous flow of air and oxygen to the brain is essential, if this flow does not reach for more than 5 minutes, there is a possibility of brain death,

Dr Saurabh Malviya, the facilitator of the programme, demonstrated the way of giving CPR to common people.

President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Anil Bhadoria said that keeping in view the moral responsibility of this organisation of doctors towards the health of the citizens of the city, these sessions will be organised regularly. This CPR training campaign will be held on the second Sunday of every month between 8:00 am and 9:00 am.

Dr Satish Joshi, joint secretary, IMA College of General Practitioners, Chennai told that CPR training will be available to various societies, social group clubs, residential societies, government servants, gym trainers, domestic helpers, drivers and watchmen etc at the IMA building.

