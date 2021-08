Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Excise Department, on Thursday, seized illicit liquor and vehicles worth Rs 325,000 on Thursday. Officials said that the drive was conducted under the assistant commissioner (Excise) Rajnarayan Soni.

Soni said that information was received that a car travelling down a road in Tejaji Nagar was carrying illicit liquor. Officials said that the team seized the vehicle and arrested Chintu Singh, 23, of Dhar. He was booked under relevant Sections of Excise Act.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:54 AM IST