Indore: Over 2500 Food Business Operators yet to submit annual return to FSSAI in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has made it mandatory for all food business operators having license to submit their annual return online, over 2500 FBOs in the city are yet to submit their annual return.

The apex food regulator extended the date of annual return to August 31 and has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 per day over the FBOs on delay in submitting the annual return.

In its recent order, FSSAI has mentioned that the licensing authorities shall organize special camps in their area of jurisdiction and spread awareness for online submission of annual returns by manufacturers/importers only through the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS).

In the order released by executive director (CS) Inoshi Sharma, “Licensing authorities shall also ensure 100 percent implementation of the said order by the food businesses under their jurisdiction by August 31.”

According to Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, any delay in filing return beyond May 31 of each year shall attract a penalty of Rs 100 per day. Licensing authorities are directed to ensure its enforcement and shall impose penalty on defaulter FBOs in case of non-submission of annual returns for FY 2020-2021 till extended date August 31, as the order states.

Food Safety Officer Dharmendra Soni said, “All FBOS including manufacturers, re-packers, and importers/exporters will have to submit their annual return by the due date online. There are over 2500 FBOs that fall under the category in Indore.”

He also added that they will send reminders to the FBOs to submit the annual return and update the department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:09 PM IST