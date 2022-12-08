Indore: Illayaraja expresses concern over unavailability of doctors, cleanliness

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing his ‘hospital run’, Collector Illayaraja T reached Government PC Sethi Hospital for a surprise inspection on Wednesday and expressed his displeasure over the unavailability of doctors in ICU, and SNCU. No doctor was available in the SNCU and the staff gave the excuse that the duty doctor got late in reaching the hospital.

The collector also directed the officials to serve a notice to the agency responsible for the hospital’s renovation work due to the delay in work while reprimanding the staff for poor hygiene and sanitation.

Much to the surprise of the hospital and staff, the collector reached the hospital at 8.30 am and started inspection from the ICU of the hospital. He also asked the SDM and tehsildar to remove the encroachment at the earliest.

“The hospital has got the certification from NQAS for maintaining the standards but there is always a scope for improvements. During the inspection, we found many points of improvements like seepage in walls, encroachment, doctors’ roasters, drinking water and cleanliness and also about capacity building at delivery points from where patients are referred to this hospital,” Illaraja said.

He added that they have also asked the doctors to ensure the implementation of government schemes and to improve facilities for patients.

“We have asked the doctors to utilise the funds provided under the Ayushman scheme and also asked them their demands which can be fulfilled through CSR funds. Facilities of housekeeping need to be improved as the colour code of bedsheets was not followed properly,” the collector said.

Meanwhile, in-charge CMHO Dr Pradeep Goyal said, “We are taking steps as per the directions of the collector and will ensure cleanliness and strengthen doctors’ roaster.”

'Give priority to pregnant woman with failed TT'

During the inspection, the collector also met a woman in the ward who got pregnant after a failed tubectomy procedure and asked the doctors to give her priority in treatment. Sources said that as it was a case of failure, officials asked the doctors to give priority to the patient. A complaint by an MLA’s representative was also lodged for poor facilities.