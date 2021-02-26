Indore: IIT Indore to celebrate National Science Day in virtual mode

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore will celebrate National Science Day on February 28 in virtual mode. It is aimed to cultivate interest for science among school students.

The event will include a talk on optics by physicist Professor Anurag Sharma, a SSB awardee, on daily life physics experiments, chemical illusion, mathematical models, biology, journey through cosmos.

The chief guest at the function will be Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating), IIT Indore. Professor Avinash Sonawane, dean, international affairs and outreach, IIT Indore, will be special guest.

"Under the supervision of Dr Dipak Kumar Roy and National Science Day team, student volunteers are working hard to make this event memorable for school children," said IIT Indore public relations officer Sunil Kumar. This programme is also supported by Rajya Shiksha Kendra.